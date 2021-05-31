Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $189.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

