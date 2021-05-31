Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in IMAX were worth $15,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,509,000 after buying an additional 341,440 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of IMAX by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of IMAX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,043 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock worth $250,464. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMAX. Barrington Research raised their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.