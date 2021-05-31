The Sandbox 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $44.23 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $219.97 million and $44.23 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

