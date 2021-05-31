Short Interest in Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Increases By 74.7%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the April 29th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAMOF. B. Riley began coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

SAMOF opened at $2.43 on Monday. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.