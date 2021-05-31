Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $55,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

NYSE VLO opened at $80.40 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

