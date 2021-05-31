Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the April 29th total of 258,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,415.0 days.

BDRFF opened at $105.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.39. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $93.90 and a 12-month high of $122.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

