The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Toro by 248.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Toro in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Toro by 405.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $111.09 on Monday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.88.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

