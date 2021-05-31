Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Position Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,986 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

CMRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Chimerix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

CMRX opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $674.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.