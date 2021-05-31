Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 1,035 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.94 and a 52 week high of $126.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

