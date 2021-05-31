Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

In other news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $40.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.