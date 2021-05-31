BlackRock Inc. Sells 360,160 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,416,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Regency Centers worth $1,044,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 53,867 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after buying an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,092,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $67.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

