BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,275,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Leidos worth $989,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Leidos by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 19.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 25.9% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $102.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

