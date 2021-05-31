BlackRock Inc. Has $930.52 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.18% of Kilroy Realty worth $930,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 193,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 46.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 154.0% in the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 60,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 36,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $70.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

