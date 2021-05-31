Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Short Interest Up 35.7% in May

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the April 29th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. acquired 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,349.00. Also, President Brian L. Knepp purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $25,894.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,312.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,332 shares of company stock valued at $126,363. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 70.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $180.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

