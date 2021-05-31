Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Up 36.6% in May

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 771,400 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the April 29th total of 564,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 514,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,109,000 after purchasing an additional 244,399 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 527.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 232,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 195,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $65.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

