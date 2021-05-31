New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Up 76.3% in May

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the April 29th total of 100,900 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $924,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,043,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,590,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 403,970 shares of company stock worth $2,332,843 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GBR opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a current ratio of 21.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

