Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Up 80.1% in May

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,071,000 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the April 29th total of 594,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 181.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $28.95 on Monday. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDUAF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

