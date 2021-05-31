CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the April 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNFinance during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 594,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 485,935 shares during the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE CNF opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 374.80, a current ratio of 374.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $226.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.82. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.16. CNFinance had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 3.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

