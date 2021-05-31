Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Short Interest Up 82.6% in May

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the April 29th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,276.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after buying an additional 1,135,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 445.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 328,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 268,516 shares during the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. Casper Sleep has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $378.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

