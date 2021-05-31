Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the April 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BLKLF opened at $7.41 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

BLKLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

