Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 746,400 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the April 29th total of 540,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ROAD stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,007,000 shares of company stock worth $61,929,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,744,000 after acquiring an additional 337,170 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,736,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 215,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,396,000 after purchasing an additional 232,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,196.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.