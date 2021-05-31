Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEAK stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

