Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 366 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hess were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,414,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Hess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after buying an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hess by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,213,000 after buying an additional 427,304 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,648 shares of company stock worth $69,584,359 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $83.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

