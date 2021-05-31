Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 341 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

