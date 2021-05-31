Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $652,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $49.64 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

