Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 269 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,726 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR opened at $149.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $150.23. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.62.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.