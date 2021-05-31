Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $752,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $109.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.