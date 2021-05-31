Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $138,877,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $143.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.