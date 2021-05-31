Gazit Globe Ltd (GZTGF) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on June 15th

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3703 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

OTCMKTS GZTGF opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.24. Gazit Globe has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45.

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a research report on Friday.

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.