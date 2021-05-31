Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 546,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 28,878 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $60,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth $37,118,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 6.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 28.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $111.28 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.05 and its 200 day moving average is $104.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

