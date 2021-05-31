Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on July 1st

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2196 per share by the energy company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Imperial Oil has increased its dividend by 36.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $33.00 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $33.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

