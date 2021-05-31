QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on June 24th

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

QUALCOMM has increased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $134.54 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average is $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

