Golden Ocean Group Limited Announces — Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) announced a — dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOGL. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

