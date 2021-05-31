Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canada Goose (GOOS)

Canada Goose (TSE: GOOS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2021 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$64.00 to C$68.00.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$48.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$26.52 and a 12-month high of C$62.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$50.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.98.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

