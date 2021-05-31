Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,403 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in FOX were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in FOX by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $132,311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $20,054,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FOX by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 678,349 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.