Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,048,000 after purchasing an additional 87,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 107,717 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 374,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after buying an additional 79,316 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after buying an additional 68,822 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,394.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 247,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 240,516 shares during the period.

EAGG opened at $54.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30.

