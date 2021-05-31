Diversified Trust Co Takes $375,000 Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after acquiring an additional 139,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of Athene stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $63.54.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,600 shares of company stock worth $4,130,662. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.