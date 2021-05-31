Diversified Trust Co Takes $375,000 Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after acquiring an additional 139,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Athene stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $63.54.
In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,600 shares of company stock worth $4,130,662. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
