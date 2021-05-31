Diversified Trust Co Sells 4,711 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 24.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $65,111,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $31.33 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

