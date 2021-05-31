Lincoln National Corp Has $390,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

IWL opened at $100.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.13. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

