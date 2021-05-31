American International Group Inc. Sells 30,547 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,547 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MAN opened at $120.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

