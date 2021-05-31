BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,772 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of BC opened at $102.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

