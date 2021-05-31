Degenerator Market Capitalization Hits $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00522439 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004312 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023239 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.01301626 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.