Wilder World Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges. Wilder World has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $574,300.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wilder World Coin Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

