Head to Head Analysis: SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiTime and JinkoSolar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $116.16 million 15.95 -$9.37 million ($0.58) -169.53 JinkoSolar $5.38 billion 0.30 $35.31 million $3.28 11.16

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SiTime and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 6 0 3.00 JinkoSolar 1 3 2 0 2.17

SiTime currently has a consensus target price of $120.40, indicating a potential upside of 22.44%. JinkoSolar has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.43%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -6.04% -5.16% -4.22% JinkoSolar 0.55% 4.80% 1.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SiTime shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SiTime has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats SiTime on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of December 31, 2020, it had an integrated annual capacity of 22 gigawatt (GW) for mono wafers; 11 GW for solar cells; and 31 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

