Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) versus Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Head-To-Head Review

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Health Catalyst and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 10 1 3.09 Eventbrite 0 2 2 0 2.50

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus target price of $49.14, suggesting a potential downside of 8.47%. Eventbrite has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.11%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Health Catalyst and Eventbrite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $188.85 million 12.66 -$115.02 million ($1.64) -32.74 Eventbrite $106.01 million 17.95 -$224.72 million ($2.52) -8.06

Health Catalyst has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -63.08% -24.55% -12.11% Eventbrite -192.51% -39.38% -13.45%

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Eventbrite on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

