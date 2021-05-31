Analysts Anticipate GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.07. GasLog posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog.

Get GasLog alerts:

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $205.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. GasLog had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 9.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Clarkson Capital cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GasLog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOG opened at $5.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $552.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.40. GasLog has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.547 dividend. This is a boost from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.72%. GasLog’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.