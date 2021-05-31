BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 849.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,369,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in LHC Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after buying an additional 222,709 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after buying an additional 100,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in LHC Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $196.85 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.60.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

