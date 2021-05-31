BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 6,300 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

