$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Globant posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Grupo Santander began coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 100.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB opened at $217.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.56 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $130.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.49 and its 200-day moving average is $210.14.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

