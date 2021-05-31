Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Copart by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $129.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.06 and its 200 day moving average is $117.05. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

